EC to keep 86 vulnerable Rangur city polling stations under CCTV surveillance

Revealing the information about CCTV cameras, Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana said: “We took steps about irregularities in the Gaibandha by-election. Voting will be halted if problems occur in Rangpur. We want a fair voting and we’ll have it here.”

A total of 229 presiding officers and 1,349 assistant presiding officers will be deployed at the polling stations. There will also be 2,698 polling officers.

Law-enforcing agencies have taken a six-tier security plan for the election, the third after Rangpur became a city corporation. Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Noor E Alam Mina said plainclothesmen, besides Armed Police Battalion and Ansar personnel, will be deployed to the stations.