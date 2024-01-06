Only DNA testing can identify four bodies burned beyond recognition in Benapole Express fire: police

Police and relatives are struggling to identify the four people who died in the Benapole Express train fire on Friday night as their bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Police say they will conduct DNA tests on the remains to identify the victims before handing those over to the relatives for last rites.

“The bodies of the four victims have been kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s morgue,” said Railway Police Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman.

“The bodies were so badly burnt that identifying them by sight became impossible. The victims’ DNA samples will be tested to confirm their identities.”

The relatives of the four missing train passengers gathered outside the DMCH morgue early on Saturday but could not identify their loved ones after sighting the bodies.

“A list has been made with the names received from the victims’ relatives. We will match the DNA samples of the relatives with those of the victims and take further steps following the results,” Setafur said.