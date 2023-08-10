    বাংলা

    Court jails madrasa teacher for life in case over rape of student

    Abu Taher of Swandip was convicted of raping a seven-year-old student

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2023, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 09:53 AM

    A Chattogram court has slapped a madrasa teacher with life in prison for raping a seven-year-old student in Chattogram’s Swandip.

    Judge Joynal Abedin of the Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 announced the verdict on Thursday.

    The convict, 30-year-old Abu Taher aka Shipon, is a native of Haramia village in Swandip. The court sent him to jail after the verdict was announced.

    The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000 after the complaint against him was proven, said Special Public Prosecutor Zico Barua.

    On Jun 9, 2021, the first grader went to her madrasa, according to the case documents. She had an exam scheduled on that day. After completing her exam, the girl was waiting at the madrasa for her brother, a motorcar driver, to pick her up. But her brother had to drive far that day and couldn’t go to pick up his sister.

    As Abu Taher found the student waiting alone for her brother, he caned her and forcefully took her to the madrasa's office. He raped her there and also threatened to harm her in case she shared the incident with her family.

    Later, the girl fled the room and rushed home and Abu Taher went to a nearby pond. She received medical treatment at the local upazila health complex and at a private hospital. Her father filed a case over the incident on Jun 13, 2021, naming Abu Taher.

    A magistrate recorded the girl’s confessional statement. Seven witnesses testified in the case and finally, the court announced the verdict on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elderly man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    Man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    The man and his grandson drowned in floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was inundated
    BNP calls protest rallies for Friday over conviction of Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
    BNP calls protest rallies over Tarique, Zubaida conviction
    They announced programmes in metropolitan areas and district towns across the country
    BNP's Tarique Rahman gets 9 years in jail, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
    Tarique gets 9 years in jail, Zubaida 3 in graft case
    Tarique, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was convicted of accumulating wealth in excess of declared income
    Security beefed up near court ahead of Tarique-Zubaida graft case verdict
    Tight security ahead of Tarique-Zubaida graft case verdict
    Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman will announce the verdict at 3 pm on Wednesday

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps