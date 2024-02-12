    বাংলা

    Bangladesh evacuating diplomats from consulate in Myanmar’s conflict-hit Rakhine State

    The Myanmar state bordering Bangladesh has been hit by fighting between the military and armed rebels

    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 01:10 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 01:10 PM

    The Bangladesh government is evacuating diplomats and staffers from its consulate in Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar’s Rakhine State amid intense fighting between the military and armed rebels.

    “The work to move back our citizens from Sittwe, formerly Akyab, is under way,” Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reports at the ministry on Monday.

    “The process to move back the people working in our mission is ongoing,” he added.

