Bangladesh evacuating diplomats from consulate in Myanmar’s conflict-hit Rakhine State

The Bangladesh government is evacuating diplomats and staffers from its consulate in Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar’s Rakhine State amid intense fighting between the military and armed rebels.



“The work to move back our citizens from Sittwe, formerly Akyab, is under way,” Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reports at the ministry on Monday.



“The process to move back the people working in our mission is ongoing,” he added.