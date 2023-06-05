The boys were poisoned after a pest control company worked on their home

A pesticide used by a pest control service company poisoned two boys at a home in the Bashundhara Residential Area who later died in hospital.

A nine-year-old child died on Sunday morning, while a 15-year-old boy died in the early hours of Monday, said Shariful Islam, an inspector of Bhatara police.

The children were the sons of businessman Mobarak Hossain Tushar, who is a former president of Dhaka Uttara Royal Club. His daughter, who had also fallen sick, is still fighting for her life in hospital.

Tushar tasked the pest control company to remove all insects from his home. The company worked on the house on Saturday and asked the family to return two to three hours later, Shariful said.