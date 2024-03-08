Resilience despite resistance: The unique struggles of Khyang women

Bandarban features cloud-peaked hills, waterfalls and streams, and all the beauty of nature. But not all of its residents have enough to get by.

Ongkraching Khyang, 32, completed her education up to grade 10 in 2010, but financial hardship forced her to abandon her studies. Coming from a poor family where both parents worked on a small plot of land, she and her four siblings often went without meals.

Her father died last year, adding to the family's struggles.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ongkraching finds it difficult to speak about her difficulties, often choking up with tears.

Recently, she started working on a weaving project, earning Tk 4,000 a month for spinning yarn, another Khyang woman said.

Despite her limited experience, she diligently works from dawn until dusk, hoping to earn more when she starts weaving cloth.

Although the organisation she works for does not have much income, they support her in many ways.

Ongkraching shared with bdnews24.com that one of her sisters is currently in her second year at Jagannath University. The organisation provided financial assistance for her admission. Her younger brother studies in ninth grade at a local school.

Unfortunately, another brother couldn't afford an education and is assisting their mother with farm work and household chores. Ongkraching supports her sister's university education and younger brother's schooling financially by spinning yarn.