Starlink's commercial satellite internet service set to begin after final approval

The satellite internet service will begin trial run on Apr 9, awaiting final licence for full operations

Starlink's satellite internet service is approaching its commercial launch in Bangladesh, with the government’s approval process now in its final stages.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun confirmed that the approval process is in its final phase.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Ashik said the satellite internet service would begin full-scale operations once Starlink receives the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) licence, for which the company is expected to apply on Sunday.

"The next step is obtaining the NGSO licence, and they will likely apply today. We aim to issue the licence as soon as they apply, following our rules and regulations. Once granted, they can begin commercial operations the very next day," he added.

The process to launch Starlink's services in Bangladesh gained momentum after a phone call between Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Feb 14.

Following the discussion, steps were taken to launch the service in the country.

On Mar 9, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the Special Assistant to the chief advisor on Telecommunication and Information Technology, announced that local companies had begun working on the establishment of the ground earth station for Starlink’s services.

The interim government has signed several collaboration agreements with Starlink, assisting with land allocation, construction, and infrastructure maintenance for the project.

Ashik also confirmed that on Apr 9, during the Investment Conference, Starlink’s trial service would begin at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel.

This marks a significant milestone as part of the broader plan to bring high-speed satellite internet services to the country.

On Mar 29, Yunus instructed the company to launch Starlink’s satellite broadband internet service in Bangladesh within 90 days.

The statement also mentioned that while Starlink would use foreign satellite gateways for trial broadcasting, the company would comply with NGSO regulations and use local broadband gateways or Internet Exchange Providers (IXP) when offering commercial services in the country.

During the briefing, Ashik provided updates on the commercial rollout of Starlink’s services, saying: “After obtaining the NGSO licence, Starlink can proceed with its operations. They’ve completed the registration process with BIDA and are on track for commercial service.”

He added that Starlink’s devices might take some time to arrive, and the company will decide on their operational model.

Ashik also shared that the service would be trialled during the summit, with the public and delegates able to access Starlink's internet service via their devices.

When asked about Musk’s attendance at the conference, he said: “I have not confirmed Elon Musk’s presence at the summit. After the recent elections in the US, he has become a government official. Bringing him to Bangladesh now would require a formal process.”

On the security issue related to the situation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Ashik emphasised the importance of providing internet access to everyone.

“Access to the internet should be a fundamental right for all, whether in the Chattogram Hill Tracts or Kurigram. Just like access to water and air, everyone should have the right to connect.”