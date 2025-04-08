Man with visual impairment beaten to death in Lakshmipur

Four of his children were also injured in the attack

A man with a visual impairment has been beaten to death in Lakshmipur's Kamalnagar Upazila.

Four of his children were injured in the attack that took place near a tea shop in Torabganj on Monday night.

A suspect has been detained in connection with the attack, according to Kamalnagar Police Station chief Touhidul Islam.

The dead man has been identified as Nurul Amin.

The injured are Nurul’s sons Bajlur Rahman Bhulu, Md Mamun, Md Firoz, and his daughter Asma Akhter.

Following Nurul's death, local BNP leaders and activists held an impromptu protest march in Torabganj Bazaar, saying that Nurul was a member of the Torabganj Union unit of the BNP. They demanded the immediate arrest and swift trial of those responsible for the murder. Around 40 to 50 BNP members took part in the demonstration.

Family members said that Nurul’s son Mamun had been drinking tea at a shop when several men, identified by single names as Kamal, Jamal, Masud, Alamgir, Monir, and Selim, allegedly attacked him without provocation.

Upon hearing the news, Nurul rushed to the scene along with his other son Bajlur and daughter Asma to rescue Mamun. They, too, were assaulted during the altercation, leaving Nurul critically injured.

The injured were first taken to the Upazila Health Complex, and later transferred to the district hospital on the doctor’s recommendation. Nurul was declared dead upon arrival.

“The attackers often hang out at the tea shop with outsiders. Two days ago, I asked them about the identities of those outsiders. That led to an argument and this attack was a result of that dispute. They beat my brother, and when we tried to intervene, they attacked us too. My father died because of their beating,” Bajlur said.

Touhidul said that one of the alleged assailants, Selim, has been detained and that efforts were underway to apprehend the others.