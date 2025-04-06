3 die in clash over Cox’s Bazar land dispute

“The bodies of three people are at the hospital. They are all cousins,” according to a local resident

Three people have been killed in a clash over a land dispute between cousins in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

The incident occurred in Kutupalong’s Pashchim Para area on Sunday morning, according to Arif Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Kutupalong Bazar Jaame Mosque Khatib Abdullah Al Mamun and his cousins Abdul Mannan and Shahina Begum.

Mohammad Ali, the general secretary of the Kutupalong Bazaar Committee, said: “This incident occurred in a clash over a land dispute. Three bodies are at the hospital. They are all cousins.”

The incident is being investigated and more details would be provided at a later time, OC Arif said.