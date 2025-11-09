Government appoints new deputy commissioners in 14 districts with election in sight

As part of a major administrative reshuffle ahead of the national election, the government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 14 districts in the second phase of transfers.

A notification announcing the appointments was issued on Sunday evening, after another circular appointed DCs in 15 other districts around midnight.

The districts receiving new DCs are Brahmanbaria, Jhenaidah, Narail, Jamalpur, Meherpur, Kishoreganj, Jhalakathi, Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Panchagarh, Joypurhat, Mymensingh, Manikganj and Chandpur.

According to the notification, Narail DC Sharmin Akhter Jahan has been transferred to Brahmanbaria, while Meherpur DC Mohammad Abdul Salam has been made DC of Narail.

Other appointments include:

● Department of Environment Director Md Abdullah Al Masod as DC of Jhenaidah

● Khulna Directorate of Land Records and Surveys Settlement Officer Mohammad Yousuf Ali as DC of Jamalpur

● Home Ministry Deputy Secretary Lutfun Naher as DC of Meherpur

● Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Revenue Officer as DC of Kishoreganj

● Directorate of Nursing and Midwifery Director Md Momin Uddin as DC of Jhalakathi

● Home Ministry Deputy Secretary Arif-Uz-Zaman as DC of Gopalganj

● Economic Relations Division Deputy Secretary Mohammad Kamal Hossen as DC of Chuadanga

● Ministry of Housing and Public Works Deputy Secretary Kazi Md Saemuzzaman as DC of Panchagarh

● Chief Advisor’s Office Director Md Al-Mamun Miah as DC of Joypurhat

● Ministry of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Md Saifur Rahman as DC of Mymensingh

● Khagrachhari DC Office Deputy Director Nazmun Ara Sultana as DC of Manikganj

● Chief Advisor’s Office Director Nazmul Islam Sarker as DC of Chandpur