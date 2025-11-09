Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Government appoints new deputy commissioners in 14 districts with election in sight

The appointments come in the second phase of transfers

Govt appoints new DCs in 14 districts

 Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

Related Stories
Bangladeshi woman freed from US detention
Bangladeshi woman freed from US detention
St Joseph School attacker yet to be identified
St Joseph School attacker yet to be identified
Morning markets on roads send traffic in knots
Morning markets on roads send traffic in knots
Extra police deployed across Dhaka, DMP calls it ‘drill’
Extra police deployed across Dhaka, DMP calls it ‘drill’
Read More
Primary teachers call off strike
Primary teachers call off strike
Napoli fall in Bologna
Napoli fall in Bologna
25 of AL arrested over plans to release balloons
25 of AL arrested over plans to release balloons
10 types of personal data now legally protected
10 types of personal data now legally protected
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More