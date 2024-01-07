Under the shadow of opposition boycott and violence, Bangladeshis head to polls

Under a dark cloud of violence, Bangladesh gears up for a general election boycotted by the BNP after weeks of political protests and clashes – seen as a test for the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which refused to step down and transfer power to a caretaker administration.

The election materials were sent to the polling stations earlier, and the ballot papers will reach the centres by Sunday morning amid strict security measures.

The voting will be held at 42,000 centres in 299 out of 300 constituencies from 8am to 4pm. The election to one centre will be held later as a candidate died there.

Nearly 120 million voters will pick up their representatives from among around 2,000 candidates.

With the BNP staying away from the election for a second time, the results are almost predictable.

Now confirming the turnout “acceptable” is the main challenge facing the Election Commission.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Friday they have intelligence reports about a plot to create panic through violence surrounding the election, but such incidents could not be prevented despite heightened security measures.

The BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, to disrupt the election began on Saturday morning. In two days before the vote, arson attacks were reported in at least 14 polling stations in nine districts.

On the night before the hartal, at least four people were killed in a grisly arson attack that sent shock waves through the nation.

The Awami League and the BNP have blamed each other for the incidents of violence.