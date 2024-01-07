Under the shadow of opposition boycott and violence, Bangladeshis head to polls

Under a dark cloud of violence, Bangladesh gears up for a general election boycotted by the BNP after weeks of political protests and clashes – seen as a test for the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which refused to step down and transfer power to a caretaker administration.
The election materials were sent to the polling stations earlier, and the ballot papers will reach the centres by Sunday morning amid strict security measures.
The voting will be held at 42,000 centres in 299 out of 300 constituencies from 8am to 4pm. The election to one centre will be held later as a candidate died there.
Nearly 120 million voters will pick up their representatives from among around 2,000 candidates.
With the BNP staying away from the election for a second time, the results are almost predictable.
Now confirming the turnout “acceptable” is the main challenge facing the Election Commission.
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said on Friday they have intelligence reports about a plot to create panic through violence surrounding the election, but such incidents could not be prevented despite heightened security measures.
The BNP’s hartal, or shutdown, to disrupt the election began on Saturday morning. In two days before the vote, arson attacks were reported in at least 14 polling stations in nine districts.
On the night before the hartal, at least four people were killed in a grisly arson attack that sent shock waves through the nation.
The Awami League and the BNP have blamed each other for the incidents of violence.
The ruling party complained to the Election Commission about the BNP’s “pyro-terrorism”, and asked its supporters to be on guard.
“No one has the power to bar people from exercising their constitutional rights. We urge the people to brave conspiracies and fears, and join the festival of democracy tomorrow [Sunday],” Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Saturday.
The BNP is urging the citizens to shun the vote.
“It’s an election of dummy candidates and seat-sharing. We urge the voters not to visit the polling stations. Say ‘no’ to this vote and stay at home,” Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said after a procession in Dhaka in support of the hartal in the morning.
Hasina, the president of the Awami League, nevertheless expressed her hope for free, fair and impartial polls.
“I appeal to all political parties and institutions that believe in democracy and the rule of law not to indulge in or fuel any grotesque ideas that disrupt the constitutional process,” she said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.
The Awami League candidates are fighting rebels from their own party this time in most seats, raising concerns over violent confrontations.
On his part, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged the candidates, their supporters and election officials to follow the rules properly.
Voting will be suspended at centres or constituencies where irregularities will be reported, the CEC warned in an address to the nation broadcast on Saturday evening.
“Negligence, dishonesty or lapses in duty will not be tolerated,” he warned the officials. “Fake votes, vote rigging, ballot box snatching, illegal transactions and use of muscle power will be dealt with firmly.”
12TH GENERAL ELECTION AT A GLANCE
- Voting will be held in 299 out of 300 seats up for grabs as Aminul Haque, an independent candidate for Naogaon-2, died during the campaign. The voting to the seat will be held later.
- The number of voters in the 299 constituencies is over 119.32 million, including over 60.5 million male, nearly 58.74 million female and 848 transgender voters.
- Voting will be held from 8am to 4pm on Sunday.
- There will be more than 260,000 voting booths in over 42,000 polling stations.
- The voting will be held through ballot papers.
- Presiding officers will send the results to the returning officers after counting. Formal results will be announced from the Election Commission in Dhaka.
- Nearly 1,970 candidates include 1,532 nominated by 28 political parties and 437 independents. They also include a record number of 97 women.
- The Awami League has the highest number of 265 candidates while the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, has fielded 264 aspirants.
- Six candidates from the 14-Party Alliance are contesting the election with the Awami League’s Boat symbol.
- In the election, 66 returning officers and 590 assistant returning officers are working in the constituencies.
- Each centre has a presiding officer. There are also over 260,000 assistant presiding officers and more than 542,000 polling officers.
- Around 30,000 observers and journalists will monitor the election
More than half of the candidates were elected in the previous election boycotted by the BNP in 2014.
The turnout was 40 percent in that election. The Awami League won 234 seats to form the government.
The BNP, which failed to foil the election, launched a months-long campaign on the first anniversary of the polls.
The protests ended after the killings of over 100 people in arson attacks on public transports, especially buses.
The BNP contested the 2018 polls under the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance, but lost and alleged widespread irregularities.
It said elections can never be fair under the Hasina government and so re-launched its movement for the resignation of the government and the installation of a caretaker administration for the 12th parliamentary election.
As it was gearing up for protests, most leaders were arrested after violent clashes with police during its Dhaka rally on Oct 28.
It has enforced a series of transport blockades and hartals since then, fuelling fears of violence.
Both sides have refused calls for a dialogue from a section of the civil society and the international community, including the US, the biggest destination of Bangladesh’s exports, especially readymade garments.