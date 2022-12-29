Dental college hostel catches fire at Nikunja in Dhaka

A fire has broken out in the hostel of City Dental College at Nikunja in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

The fire erupted on the eighth and ninth floors of the 14-storey building around 7 pm on Thursday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

An official at the Fire Service control room said seven units of firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire.

No casualties were reported immediately.

The building also houses a convention centre.