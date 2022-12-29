    বাংলা

    Dental college hostel catches fire at Nikunja in Dhaka

    The fire erupts on the eighth and ninth floors of the 14-storey building

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 03:25 PM

    A fire has broken out in the hostel of City Dental College at Nikunja in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

    The fire erupted on the eighth and ninth floors of the 14-storey building around 7 pm on Thursday, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    An official at the Fire Service control room said seven units of firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire.

    No casualties were reported immediately.

    The building also houses a convention centre.

