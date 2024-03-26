Alleged Bangladesh cattle smuggler ‘killed by India’s BSF’ in Naogaon

A Bangladeshi man has allegedly been shot dead by the Border Security Force while smuggling cattle out of India.

The incident occurred in the Bilmari area, two kilometres into the Indian side of the border at Nitpur in Naogaon’s Porsha Upazila, said Enamul Haque, the chairman of the local union council.

The deceased, Al Amin, 27, from Colony Para in Nitpur, went to India on Monday with around 10 others to bring cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Enamul.