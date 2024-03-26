    বাংলা

    Alleged Bangladesh cattle smuggler ‘killed by India’s BSF’ in Naogaon

    He was reportedly shot dead two kilometres into the Indian side of the border

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2024, 02:35 PM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 02:35 PM

    A Bangladeshi man has allegedly been shot dead by the Border Security Force while smuggling cattle out of India.

    The incident occurred in the Bilmari area, two kilometres into the Indian side of the border at Nitpur in Naogaon’s Porsha Upazila, said Enamul Haque, the chairman of the local union council.

    The deceased, Al Amin, 27, from Colony Para in Nitpur, went to India on Monday with around 10 others to bring cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said Enamul.

    BSF personnel from 159 Tikkapara camp chased them when they were bringing the cattle and Al Amin died after the border guards had opened fire near pillar No. 232, said the union council chairman.

    Porsha Police Station chief said they heard about the incident.

    Lt Col Muhammad Sadiqur Rahman, commander of Naogaon Border Guard Bangladesh-16, said they sent a letter to the BSF, calling for a flag meeting to talk about the incident.

