Police launch raid in search of new militant hideout in Moulvibazar

Police have launched an operation in search of a new militant hideout after the detention of several suspected extremists in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura Upazila.
The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of the police, led by chief Md Asaduzzaman, arrived at the operation scene in Kormodha Union along with the detained militants around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, said Kulaura Police Station chief Abdus Salek.
The law enforcers, with the support of local residents, detained 17 members of a suspected militant group from Askarabad market in Kormodha on Monday. The CTTC team visited the scene after the incident was reported to the higher authorities, according to Salek.
Police confirmed that the detainees were part of a new militant group, known as Imam Mahmud Kafela, CTTC chief Asaduzzaman said.
The specialised police unit will reveal more information about the raid at a media briefing later on Tuesday.
The residents of Moulvibazar’s Kulaura detained 17 people believed to be involved with the Imam Mahmuder Kafela militant group and reported the incident to the police on Monday. The suspects were detained in the Askarabad area and had been held at one of the union council’s rooms under police guard.
As many as 10 members of the suspected militant group were detained from Dhaka’s Mirpur on Aug 7. Another suspect, named Farhad, was detained on Aug 11. The CTTC unit conducted a raid in Tattiwali village in Kormodha following the information from Farhad.
The specialised police unit said they believe some suspected members of the group ran away from the hideout and have been hiding in the neighbourhood.