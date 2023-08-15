Police launch raid in search of new militant hideout in Moulvibazar

The law enforcers, with the support of local residents, detained 17 members of a suspected militant group from Askarabad market in Kormodha on Monday. The CTTC team visited the scene after the incident was reported to the higher authorities, according to Salek.

Police confirmed that the detainees were part of a new militant group, known as Imam Mahmud Kafela, CTTC chief Asaduzzaman said.

The specialised police unit will reveal more information about the raid at a media briefing later on Tuesday.

