Police arrest 4 for setting off crude bombs in Dhaka

In a preliminary interrogation, Panna confessed to his involvement in the bombing and also to crude bomb explosions at four other locations in Dhaka’s Ramna and Motijheel areas.



Based on information from Panna and IT, Shafiqul was arrested from Paltan’s Chamelibag.



Using CCTV footage and other technology, police also found evidence of Panna and Shafiqul’s involvement in nine incidents of sabotage.



The suspects tried to create fear and unrest among the public by conducting sabotage at more than 20 locations in the Ramna and Motijheel area following the BNP rally on Oct 28.



Ramna police then investigated each incident and arrested two more alleged saboteurs – Sumon and Billal.



In their preliminary interrogations, the suspects confessed to detonating crude bombs at 12 locations.



On Dec 3, Rony and Billal were travelling on a motorcycle with crude bombs intended to be used for sabotage, when they collided with a rickshaw near the Jonaki Cinema Hall near Paltan Police Station. Two of the bombs exploded on the spot, injuring he two of them.



After receiving treatment at the Sabujbag Police Station Health Care Hospital, Rony and Billal went into hiding in north Mugda, where they were later arrested.