Chattogram police set to open naval investigation centre along Karnaphuli

Two decades after receiving the green light, Chattogram Metropolitan Police is gearing up to enhance naval security with the establishment of four investigation centres along the Karnaphuli River.

One of the centres, situated in Karnaphuli Upazila's Dangarchar, is set to be inaugurated by IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Sunday, according to CMP Deputy Commissioner SM Mostain Hossain.

The other centres in Rangadia, Chaktai, and Guptakhal will open in phases as part of the initiative aimed at bolstering the security of the port channel from the Shah Amanat Bridge to the Bay of Bengal.

The demand for the investigation centres was raised by the Chattogram Port Authority in 2002. Subsequently, the establishment of four centres, two on either side of the Karnaphuli, was approved at an inter-ministerial meeting later that year.