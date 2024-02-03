    বাংলা

    Chattogram police set to open naval investigation centre along Karnaphuli

    The initiative, approved two decades ago, aims to bolster security of the port channel from the Shah Amanat Bridge to the Bay of Bengal

    Two decades after receiving the green light, Chattogram Metropolitan Police is gearing up to enhance naval security with the establishment of four investigation centres along the Karnaphuli River.

    One of the centres, situated in Karnaphuli Upazila's Dangarchar, is set to be inaugurated by IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Sunday, according to CMP Deputy Commissioner SM Mostain Hossain.

    The other centres in Rangadia, Chaktai, and Guptakhal will open in phases as part of the initiative aimed at bolstering the security of the port channel from the Shah Amanat Bridge to the Bay of Bengal.

    The demand for the investigation centres was raised by the Chattogram Port Authority in 2002. Subsequently, the establishment of four centres, two on either side of the Karnaphuli, was approved at an inter-ministerial meeting later that year.

    Despite the formulation of a detailed plan and the manpower structure for the centres in 2004, the project remained confined to paper until the establishment of the River Police in 2013.

    Renewed efforts by the CMP in recent years helped revive the initiative, with land allocations and construction underway for the centres.

    A two-storey building was constructed in Dangarchar in the initial phase of the project, said Mostain.

    “Recently, another plot was secured on Mariners Road in Chaktai. Efforts are also underway to allocate plots in Rangadia and Guptakhal.”

    The CMP will coordinate efforts to clamp down on various crimes, including banditry and theft, along the waterway at these centres, he added.

