Influx of devotees continues on second day of Bishwa Ijtema in Tongi

The banks of the Turag River in Tongi teemed with Muslim devotees on Thursday, a day before the start of the Bishwa Ijtema's first phase. The influx continued into the second day of the event, one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings, on Saturday.

Organisers expect another wave of arrivals before the first leg of the event wraps up with the final prayer on Sunday.

The first sermon of the day was delivered by Maulana Abdur Rahman from India, with Bangladesh's Maulana Abdul Matin providing the Bangla translation.

The other notable speakers scheduled to address the gathering are Maulana Ismail Godhra, Maulana Zuhairul Hasan, and Maulana Ibrahim Dewla.