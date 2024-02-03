    বাংলা

    Trains run over and kill 5 people in Dhaka, Tangail

    In Tangail’s Kalihati, the three victims were roaming around after their bus suffered a breakdown next to the railway tracks

    Senior CorrespondentTangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 09:34 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 09:34 PM

    Five people have died after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Dhaka and Tangail.

    Police could not identify the victims in the incidents at Kuril and Cantonment in the capital on Friday. They are believed to have been crossing the tracks.

    In Tangail’s Kalihati, the victims were roaming around after their bus suffered a breakdown.

    Sanu Mong Marma, an assistant sub-inspector at Airport Railway Police Camp in Dhaka, said a man in his mid 50s was run over and killed in the Kuril Bishwa Road area by a train from Kamalapur Railway Station around 5:30pm.

    Around two hours earlier, pedestrians found a young man in a bloodied state next to the railway tracks near Cantonment Station.

    Md Mahfuzur Rahman, a student of Government Titumir College, said he was the first to see the victim and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital.

    The young man’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead, Mahfuz said.

    The youth was in a panjabi and black plants. He also had another panjabi in a bag with him.

    Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH police camp said they informed Railway Police about the incidents and the bodies were kept at the mortuary.

    In Tangail, three passengers, including a child, were run over and killed on the spot after a train ran over them in the Analiabari area of Kalihati around 8:20pm, said Ali Akbar, a sub-inspector of the local Railway Police camp.

    The victims are Ratan Mia, 27, his son Sunny, 6, and Sharif, 40. Sunny and Sharif’s full names were not available. Ratan and Sunny were from Natore and Sharif from Rajshahi.

    They were roaming around after their bus suffered a breakdown next to the tracks, police said, citing witnesses.

    Md Alamgir, chief of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Tangail General Hospital for autopsy.

    Tangail-4 MP Abdul Latif Siddique visited the spot later at night.

