Trains run over and kill 5 people in Dhaka, Tangail

Five people have died after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Dhaka and Tangail.

Police could not identify the victims in the incidents at Kuril and Cantonment in the capital on Friday. They are believed to have been crossing the tracks.

In Tangail’s Kalihati, the victims were roaming around after their bus suffered a breakdown.

Sanu Mong Marma, an assistant sub-inspector at Airport Railway Police Camp in Dhaka, said a man in his mid 50s was run over and killed in the Kuril Bishwa Road area by a train from Kamalapur Railway Station around 5:30pm.

Around two hours earlier, pedestrians found a young man in a bloodied state next to the railway tracks near Cantonment Station.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman, a student of Government Titumir College, said he was the first to see the victim and took him to Kurmitola General Hospital.