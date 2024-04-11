Police detain five for quizzing over deadly accident at Sadarghat launch terminal

Police have detained five people for questioning in connection with an accident that left five people dead at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in Dhaka.
The detainees are from Tasrif-4 and Farhan-6 launches that were involved in the accident on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, said Goutam Kumar Biswas, a superintendent of River Police.
“They haven’t been arrested as a case is yet to be filed,” Goutam said.
The accident occurred when a mooring line snapped and hit people in the afternoon.
Billal, 25, his wife Mukta, 26, their daughter Maisha, 3, Ripon Howlader, 38, and Robiul, 19, died on the spot. All the victims’ full names were not available.
The passengers were on the pontoon, Goutam said.
“According to information received from the scene, they died after being lashed by the rope,” he said.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has revoked route permits of the two launches involved in the accident.
BIWTA has also formed a three-strong investigation committee and given it five working days to finish the job.