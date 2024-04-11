Police detain five for quizzing over deadly accident at Sadarghat launch terminal

Police have detained five people for questioning in connection with an accident that left five people dead at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in Dhaka.

The detainees are from Tasrif-4 and Farhan-6 launches that were involved in the accident on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, said Goutam Kumar Biswas, a superintendent of River Police.

“They haven’t been arrested as a case is yet to be filed,” Goutam said.

The accident occurred when a mooring line snapped and hit people in the afternoon.