Locals saw a hand peering out from one of the sacks, police say

Chopped up bodies of child, women found stuffed in sacks in Narayanganj

The dismembered bodies of two women and a child have been found packed in sacks and dumped beside a pond in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj, according to police.

Local residents made the discovery after spotting a human hand peering out from one of three sacks around 1:15pm on Friday, Siddhirganj Police Station chief Shahinur Alam said.

The officer said, “The locals saw a chopped hand poking out from one of the sacks and called the police. Police arrived and found the dismembered bodies of two women and a child stuffed in three sacks.”

Police, who were still at the scene, could not immediately identify the victims, Shahinur said.