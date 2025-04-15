The reason behind the explosion is yet to be discovered

Three members of same family burned in Gazipur explosion

Three members of the same family have sustained severe burns after a fire broke out following an explosion at their house at Choydana in Gazipur.

They are undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

Resident surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman confirmed that Haris Mia, Ayesha Begum, and a 12-year-old child were admitted to the hospital’s emergency unit around 10:00am on Tuesday.

According to the doctor, Haris suffered burns on 65 percent of his body, Ayesha on 60 percent, and the child on 33 percent.

“All of them have suffered major burns and are in critical condition. They have been placed in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Dr Shawon said.

Haris’s daughter-in-law, Hafsa Akter, told bdnews24.com that the family live in a rented house in Degerchala Baliyara.

The explosion occurred between 6:00am and 6:30am while they were asleep.

After they heard the explosion, Hafsa rushed to her in-laws’ room, which was on fire.

Recounting the incident, Hafsa said, “Their bodies were burning, and the doors and windows had blown off. Locals later rushed them to the hospital.”

“We still don’t understand what caused the fire,” said Hafsa.