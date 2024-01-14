Festivity stirs in Kotalipara ahead of Hasina visit

The air in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara hums with excitement and anticipation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to attend a public meeting after being sworn in for her fifth term in office.

Hasina will address the meeting at the Kotalipara Upazila Parishad premises on Sunday.

The upazila and its adjacent areas were decorated with archways, banners and festoons for the occasion. Coloured flags were strung up by the road.

Leaders and activists of the Awami League were enthused to welcome their party chief.