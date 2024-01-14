    বাংলা

    Festivity stirs in Kotalipara ahead of Hasina visit

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will travel to Kotalipara from her home in Tungipara to attend a public meeting

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Jan 2024, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2024, 05:29 AM

    The air in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara hums with excitement and anticipation as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to attend a public meeting after being sworn in for her fifth term in office.

    Hasina will address the meeting at the Kotalipara Upazila Parishad premises on Sunday.

    The upazila and its adjacent areas were decorated with archways, banners and festoons for the occasion. Coloured flags were strung up by the road.

    Leaders and activists of the Awami League were enthused to welcome their party chief.

    “We wanted to travel to Dhaka to congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she became a MP for the eighth time with a landslide victory. Our dear leader asked us not to travel and said she would come to Kotalipara and Tungipara to greet us,” said Kotalipara Awami League General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh.

    Since then, all leaders and activists of the party and the public have eagerly awaited the meeting with the prime minister, he said.

