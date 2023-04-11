    বাংলা

    Momen meets Blinken in Washington as Bangladesh, US celebrate 50 years of ties

    Momen is on a visit to Washington at Blinken’s invitation

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2023, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 08:28 PM

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington as the two countries are celebrating 50 years of ties.

    The foreign ministry said the meeting began at 1:50pm local time on Monday.

    Momen travelled to the US at the invitation of Blinken. They are scheduled to speak to the media after the meeting.

    Before the meeting, Momen said they would discuss ways to further strengthen ties, especially in trade.

    He also said Bangladesh would raise its demand for the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, a fugitive convict in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case, from the US during the meeting.

    “I hope the US will not become a safe haven for murderers,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Secretary Antony Blinken participates in a signing ceremony in Washington, US, December 13, 2022.
    US offers Bangladesh support for free and fair polls
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bangladesh on Independence Day 
    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (C) welcomes his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero (L) at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
    Argentine foreign minister visits Dhaka
    Santiago Cafiero is set to inaugurate a consulate in Dhaka’s Banani in the afternoon
    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.
    Bangladesh offers more help to Turkey
    In phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Momen says Bangladesh is sending another 10,000 tents
    Hajj registration deadline extended as Bangladesh fails to meet quota
    Hajj registration deadline extended
    An increase in travel costs amid rising inflation frustrates potential pilgrims

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan