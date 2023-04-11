Momen meets Blinken in Washington as Bangladesh, US celebrate 50 years of ties

Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bangladesh on Independence Day
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington as the two countries are celebrating 50 years of ties.
The foreign ministry said the meeting began at 1:50pm local time on Monday.
Momen travelled to the US at the invitation of Blinken. They are scheduled to speak to the media after the meeting.
Before the meeting, Momen said they would discuss ways to further strengthen ties, especially in trade.
He also said Bangladesh would raise its demand for the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, a fugitive convict in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case, from the US during the meeting.
“I hope the US will not become a safe haven for murderers,” he said.