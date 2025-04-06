Tulip accused of corruption based on documentary evidence: ACC chairman

He urges the British MP and other accused to defend themselves in court against the allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) chairman has claimed that Tulip Siddiq, the niece of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former UK City minister, has been accused in a case concerning plot allocation in Dhaka’s Purbachal because of documentary evidence.

“Sufficient evidence exists against the accused, and they must appear in court to respond to the charges,” said ACC chief Mohammad Abdul Momen.

He presented a written statement at the ACC Headquarters in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha on Sunday afternoon.

On Dec 27, 2024, the ACC decided to investigate allegations of “irregularities” in plot allocation involving six members of Hasina’s family, including her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Subsequently, six separate cases were filed against them on Jan 12, 13, and 14.

On Mar 10, the national anti-graft agency approved the chargesheets for these cases, with Tulip named as an accused in two cases for allegedly influencing the plot allocation as a British MP.

The ACC chief also referred to a recent report, which said the agency had not responded to a letter from Tulip’s British lawyer.

The report, citing Sky News, quoted the accused as saying the ACC had not contacted her.

Momen said, “Please note, Tulip Siddiq, despite the strong support of the UK prime minister, had to resign as the UK City minister because she could not dismiss the corruption charges."

He reiterated that the charges against Tulip were filed entirely based on documentary evidence and urged her to appear in court to defend herself.

“This is not a compoundable case; the outcome will not be determined by letter exchanges,” he said.

“The matter will be settled in court,” the ACC chief added. “Her absence will be considered ‘criminal flight’.

“The ACC follows the same standard process for everyone, from former fugitive prime minister Sheikh Hasina to any ordinary citizen, in corruption cases.”

"As there is international media interest in the cases filed against Tulip Siddiq, and since some of you are local correspondents for those media outlets, I am providing a brief English statement as well."

Due to international media interest in the cases against Tulip, the ACC chief also delivered a brief statement in English.