Met Office also warns of scattered hailstorms in some places across six divisions

Heatwave to grip Bangladesh until Apr 10, hailstorm likely in some areas

The heatwave sweeping through parts of Bangladesh may continue until Apr 10, the weather office has said, even as hailstorms are likely to hit some areas of six divisions.

Meteorologist Kazi Zabunnessa of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told bdnews24.com on Sunday evening that the heatwave would likely continue for the next few days and then simmer down.

The Met Office has also forecast hailstorms in “some places” of six divisions, though it did not specify the exact locations.

“Sirajganj has already experienced a hailstorm today. Alongside the heatwave, it may hail in several places of the country in the meantime,” Zabunnessa said.

he prolonged heat and sporadic storms are arriving in the final days of Chaitra, the last month of the Bangla calendar, typically marked by rising temperatures ahead of the monsoon season.

According to the BMD forecast, occasional gusty winds along with lightning or rain or lightning showers may occur in one or two places in Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours from 6pm Sunday. These may be accompanied by sporadic hailstorms.

Apart from that, the weather is likely to remain dry, and the skies occasionally partly cloudy in other places of the country.

At this time, the day and night temperatures may remain unchanged around the country.

The regular BMD bulletin said a mild to moderate heatwave had been blowing across nine districts of the country -- Dhaka, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Feni, Jashore and Chuadanga.

The heatwave was likely to persist in these districts, it added.

When temperatures range between 36°C to 38°C over a significant area, it is considered a mild heat wave. When the mercury rises from 38°C to 40°C, it is a moderate heat wave. Temperatures from 40°C to 42°C are considered a severe heatwave, while temperatures above 42°C are labelled a very severe heatwave.

Over the next 24 hours from Monday 6pm, one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions may experience occasional gusty winds. Lightning or rains or lightning showers.

Barring that, the other places of the country could mainly remain dry with occasional partly cloudy skies.

In the following 24 hours from Tuesday 6pm, temporary gusty winds along with lightning or rain or lightning showers may occur in one or two places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Aside from that, weather in other places of the country could remain mainly dry with occasional partly cloudy skies.

The daytime temperatures are predicted to drop a bit while remaining unchanged at night.

In the extended forecast for the following five days, rain and lightning showers may continue around the country.

Rajshahi recorded the highest temperature over the last 24 hours, at 38 degrees Celsius, while Tentulia in Panchagarh logged the lowest, 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Pabna’s Ishwardi recorded 17mm of rainfall in this period, but significant downpour was not reported from any other place in the country.