Bangladesh EC forms expert panel to set voting mechanism for expats

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to form an "advisory committee" comprising technology experts to finalise a method that will allow expatriates to vote in the 13th parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a media briefing at the EC headquarters on Wednesday, said the initiative follows a workshop held the day before with experts from Dhaka University, BUET, MIST, and representatives from various government and non-government organisations.

The EC is currently considering three potential methods for collecting votes from expatriates: postal ballots, online voting, and proxy voting. Tuesday's workshop assessed each of these options.

“Our next step is to form an advisory team consisting of the experts who attended the workshop. They will evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each of the three methods and suggest how to overcome the limitations,” Sanaullah said.

“After that, we will consult with stakeholders. Whatever method we choose, we must customise it within the time we have. Without adequate time, implementation will not be possible.”

Reiterating the commission's commitment to including expatriates in the voting process, he said: “The EC is not wasting a single day. However, the final decision on which method to use will be made after the technical team finishes its work.”

When asked by reporters, the commissioner noted that proxy voting remains the most viable option for reaching the maximum number of overseas voters.

“That’s still our position. The workshop highlighted both the strengths and the risks of proxy voting. The same applies to the other two options.”

“We are not singling out any one option. No single method is entirely applicable for Bangladesh. We may have to adopt a combined approach. If we can implement all three methods, we will do so.”

Sanaullah noted that Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had highlighted expatriate voting rights in his very first address, and the EC was also working towards ensuring their inclusion in the electoral process. Globally, 115 countries have provisions for overseas citizens to vote. The most common voting method is through embassies, followed by postal ballots and then online or proxy voting.

“Given how widely Bangladeshi expatriates are spread across the world, embassy-based voting may not be viable. That’s why we've shortlisted three methods -- postal ballot, online voting and proxy voting. Each has its own pros and cons. After placing the issue before the commission, we held the workshop with experts in elections, law, technology, and electoral management, where 10 teams gave their presentations.”