Girl, 7, murdered, her 12-year-old sister flees killers in Feni

A 7-year-old girl has been killed while her 12-year-old sister fled the murderers in Feni’s Parshuram Upazila.

Police believe the attack on the rented house of their father Noor Nabi at West Bashpodua on Tuesday was the result of a family dispute.

The body of the girl, Umme Salma Lamia, was found with her hands, legs and mouth tied with tapes. Her elder sister Fatema Akter Niha was admitted to a local hospital.