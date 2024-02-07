Girl, 7, murdered, her 12-year-old sister flees killers in Feni

A 7-year-old girl has been killed while her 12-year-old sister fled the murderers in Feni’s Parshuram Upazila.
Police believe the attack on the rented house of their father Noor Nabi at West Bashpodua on Tuesday was the result of a family dispute.
The body of the girl, Umme Salma Lamia, was found with her hands, legs and mouth tied with tapes. Her elder sister Fatema Akter Niha was admitted to a local hospital.
They lived with Nabi and their stepmother Rehana, who was identified with a single name.
Citing locals and relatives, Parshuram Model Police Station chief Shahadat Hossain Khan said the girls were alone in the afternoon as Nabi and Rehana were away in Feni.
Two young men wearing helmets knocked and asked to open the door claiming themselves to be Rural Electrification Board staffers.
They tied Lamia’s hands and legs, and gagged her with tapes after the two girls opened the door, Shahadat said.
Niha escaped and managed to hide in another room, he said.
Their mother Ayesha Akter, the former wife of Nabi, alleged Rehana and her accomplices planned and carried out the murder.
Lamia’s body was sent to the Feni General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
“Police are investigating the incident seriously,” said Shahadat.