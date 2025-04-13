PSC announces roadmap for four BCS exams, revising dates and schedules

The oral exams for the 44th BCS are currently in progress, the recruitment circular for which was originally issued in 2021

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has provided updates for four Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment exams in response to long-standing demands from candidates.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission said it plans to publish the final results of the 44th BCS and the written test results of the 45th BCS by June.

The written exam for the 46th BCS will be held from May 8 to Jul 7.

Candidates who are taking the 46th BCS written exams and have also been called for the 44th BCS viva voce will have their interviews postponed from Apr 22 to May 19. The interviews will be conducted after Jun 16.

Meanwhile, the preliminary exam for the 47th BCS, initially scheduled for Jun 27, has been pushed back to Aug 8.

On Apr 6, candidates submitted a memorandum to the PSC following a sit-in, demanding a roadmap for the 44th-47th BCS exams to resolve the ongoing backlog. They also warned of further protests if no roadmap was provided promptly.

Candidates had demanded that the 44th BCS viva be completed and final results published by May. They also insisted that the written results of the 45th BCS be released before starting the 46th BCS written exams.

On Apr 7, following the conclusion of the 44th BCS viva and prior to the publication of the 45th BCS written results, candidates reiterated their demand for scheduling the 46th BCS written exams accordingly.

According to the commission, the compulsory written exams for the 46th BCS will be held between May 8-19, while the exams on post-related subjects are expected to begin in the last week of June and conclude by Jul 7.

A revised schedule for the suspended viva voce for the 44th BCS candidates who are also appearing in the 46th BCS written exams will be announced shortly.

“Certain print and electronic media outlets are spreading baseless or partial information about the ongoing BCS exams, creating confusion among candidates and disrupting their preparations," the PSC said.

“To address this confusion and inform candidates and relevant stakeholders, the PSC is presenting this clarification.”

Addressing the backlog, the commission said it is making maximum efforts to resolve the issues surrounding the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS exams as quickly as possible, taking into account the concerns of the candidates.

The PSC also noted that key components of the exam process, such as question paper printing and exam centre selection, require coordination with other organisations, making the commission dependent on external entities for certain logistical operations.