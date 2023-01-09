Protesters in Dhaka demand justice for Bangladeshi youth shot dead by police in US

A hundred or so protesters gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to form a human chain on Monday. They were holding signs that read ‘Human Rights are Violated in the US Today’, ‘Justice for Faisal’, ‘Bangladeshi killed in the US, why is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs silent?’ and ‘Stop Violations of Human Rights’.

The protesters want the foreign ministry and Bangladesh missions to protest violations of Bangladeshis’ human rights wherever they happen, according to journalist Ajoy Dasgupta, who took part in the protest.

“We do not want our human rights to be violated anywhere,” he said. “The US speaks about human rights violations in other countries. We call upon them to take notice of what is happening in their own country. The Washington Post says police kill 1,000 people a year there.”

“We say to the US – do not close your eyes to the killings of these 1,000 people.”

The Ekushey Padak-winning journalist continued: “You [the US] cannot do what you like in this country. You do not need to stick your nose into our affairs. You need to be vocal about the human rights of your own citizens.”

Hasibur Rahman Manik, councillor for Ward-26 in the Dhaka South City Corporation, was also attending the protest. Asked whether the demonstration was organised to coincide with the US official’s visit, he said the protest was held outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so the world would take notice.