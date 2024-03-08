Women prove excellence as government provides opportunities, says PM Hasina

Women in Bangladesh have been proving their excellence with opportunities provided by the government in the economic, social, political, sports, and other sectors, Sheikh Hasina has said.

“Our women have planted the flag of Bangladesh even on top of Everest. Girls from humble backgrounds achieve gold medals in sports by proving their skills,” the prime minister said at an awards ceremony in Dhaka on International Women’s Day on Friday.

“They defeated India, and Nepal in football. They’re proving their excellence in all areas as we’re providing them with opportunities.”

Hasina said that becoming solvent is crucial for women and highlighted her government’s efforts to create employment opportunities for women at the ‘Shera Joyeeta Award-2023’ ceremony.