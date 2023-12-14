High Court orders demolition of Gulshan Shopping Centre within 30 days

The High Court has ordered the demolition of a shopping centre located in Dhaka's Gulshan-1 after the owners failed to ensure fire safety in the building.

Justice Md Atabullah's bench issued a directive to Dhaka North City Corporation, the capital development authority and others on Tuesday to implement the demolition order within 30 days.

Back in July, two companies named 'Bani Chitra' and 'Chalchchitra' filed a writ petition seeking demolition orders for the shopping mall, lawyer Mostak Ahmed Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

A ruling was also issued for the preliminary hearing of the petition on that day.