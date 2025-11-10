Police capture two brothers with stolen jewellery from Kali temple in Chattogram

Police have arrested two brothers who stole jewellery and cash from a Kali temple in Chattogram that is over a century old, recovering gold chain and earrings.

They were arrested on Sunday in a raid in the city's Station Road and Sagarika Bitak areas.

The two arrestees are Abul Hossain, 26 and Arman Hossain, 31. Although they are natives of Bauphal, Patuakhali, they live in the Dakshin Kattoli Lanka Para area of Chattogram city.

At a press briefing on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Alamgir Hossain said that Arman entered the Kali temple to steal. He climbed onto a tin roof at the back of the temple and entered the main temple through a two-square-foot gap in the ventilator.

Arman stole the jewellery and gave it to Abul to sell off. Later, police caught Abul. Based on the information he gave, Arman was arrested from the Sagarika area.

Police recovered a gold chain and a pair of earrings, the deputy commissioner said.

Jewellery and cash were stolen from the idol of the Goddess Kali and a donation box at some point in the early hours of Sunday at the Sadarghat Kali Temple in Chattogram.

The thieves stole a gold crown worn by the Goddess Kali idol that weighed around 46.64 grams, a silver crown, earrings, a chain with a pendant weighing 23.23 grams, a silver garland of human head, another pendant, and Tk 60,000 to 70,000 in cash from the donation box.

CATCHING A THIEF WHILE POSING AS A CUSTOMER

Kotwali Police Station OC Abdul Karim told bdnews24.com that Arman stole the jewellery early in the morning and left it with his younger brother Abul Hossain. Abul then went to sell them at a shop in the Dakshin Kattoli area.

“As the news of the theft at the Kali temple went viral on social media, an anonymous tip-off came to me over the phone about the sale of that temple jewellery in the Kattoli area. Based on that tip-off, we identified the shop and started our operation.”

The OC said that after contacting Abul while posing as a buyer, he started giving misleading information, asking him to go to different places at different times. At one point, police got the information that Abul was present in the rail station area and caught him red-handed. They recovered a gold chain and a pair of earrings, the OC said.

A police are still working to recover more jewellery and both arrestees will be taken into remand for questioning, said OC Abdul Karim.