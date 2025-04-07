Fire breaks out at Bangshal furniture shop, 18 injured

The fire broke out at 4:15am on Monday and was brought under control after an hour, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence

A furniture shop in Dhaka’s Bangshal has burnt down in a fire.

As many as 18 people have been injured in the incident, with six of them admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Some of the injured have been identified as Sakib, 22, Mushfiqa, 25, Aminuddin, 70, Ishrat Jahan, 26, Talha, 4, and Isahat, 5.

The furniture shop was housed on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Nazimuddin Road near Makodrosha Shrine area, said Md Shahjahan, the on-duty officer at the Fire Service control room.

Five units of firefighters from Siqqiquebazar Fire Station and two from Lalbagh Fire Station doused the fire around 5:15am.

"We rescued 18 injured people from the upper floors of the residential building. Among them, 12 were discharged after receiving first aid, while six were admitted to the hospital.”