‘Plot graft’: 22 people testify against Hasina, Rehana, Tulip

A Dhaka court has recorded testimonies of 22 witnesses in three separate cases by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her family over forgery allegations in the allocation of plots in the Purbachal New Town Project.

Her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughters Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddique and their brother Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, are also implicated in the cases.

Dhaka Special Judge Md Robiul Alam recorded the witness accounts on Sunday.

Those who testified included Dhaka’s metropolitan magistrates, a Sonali Bank vice-president, officials from the housing and public works ministry, RAJUK, and officials from the sub-registry office, the Chief Advisor’s Office and the ACC.

Mir Ahmed Ali Salam, public prosecutor for the anti-graft agency, said eight of the witnesses testified in connection with the case filed against Rehana, seven in the case accusing Tulip and seven others in Bobby’s case.

“Among all the accused, only former RAJUK member (estate and land) Mohammad Khurshid Alam is currently in jail. On his behalf, a petition was filed to cross-examine the complainants in the three cases, and the court granted the petition,” he said.

The court fixed Nov 16 for the next hearing in Rehana’s case, Nov 23 for Tulip’s case, and Nov 25 for Bobby’s case. The next dates have been booked for defence lawyers’ cross-examination of the plaintiffs. The cases’ investigation officers will also give their testimonies on the dates, said the prosecutor.

Khurshid Alam was present during the court hearing. His lawyer Shahinur Rahman filed a bail plea, which the court rejected.

On Oct 29, Khurshid surrendered before the court and sought bail in the three graft cases. After rejecting his bail petition, the court sent Khurshid to jail. Khurshid was shown arrested in the cases on Nov 2.