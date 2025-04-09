A seven-strong committee is conducting the investigation, an official says

ACC investigating 'waste of Tk 40bn state money' by ex-PM Hasina, Rehana on Mujib Year festivities

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate allegations against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana and others for wasting money and causing a loss of around Tk 40 billion from the state exchequer on the “Mujib Year”.

The money was spent to celebrate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and to build his more than 10,000 murals and sculptures across Bangladesh.

ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain told journalists on Wednesday that a seven-strong committee is conducting the inquiry that began in January.

Data is being collected from multiple institutions, he added.

The members of the panel led by the agency’s Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam are assistant directors Afnan Jannat Keya, Mubashwira Atia Toma, SM Rashedul Hasan, AKM Mortuza Ali Sagar, Mohammad Monirul Islam, and Md Abdullah Al Mamun.

The team has been directed to complete the investigation process and submit findings within the stipulated time, following the relevant laws, regulations, and circulars issued by the commission.

The anti-graft watchdog also directed the panel to inform the relevant branch immediately if any bank account or property needs to be attested during the investigation.

Based on the complaint, the commission also handed over a 10-page report containing relevant documents to the investigation team.

In November last year, the advisory council decided to document the programmes and how much money was “wasted” during the Mujib Year declared to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary.

The Awami League government had declared the period from Mar 17, 2020 to Mar 26, 2021 as Mujib Year to commemorate the event.

However, the duration of the Mujib Year was extended later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.