Chattogram court indicts 24 in BCL leader Sudipta’s murder case

"The court has set Oct 30 as the starting date for the recording of testimonies from witnesses in the case."

All the accused in the case are out on bail. Of the suspects, only Abu Jihad Siddiqui failed to appear in court during Monday’s hearing. The court scrapped his bail and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Sudipta’s father Meghnath Biswas said, "The indictment has occurred after a long time. Now the recording of witness testimony will begin. The accused in the case are very rich and powerful.”

“I am a teacher and my finances are not strong. I managed to hire a lawyer after enduring many difficulties. I want everyone's cooperation to get justice for the murder of my son. The trial would have proceeded quicker if it was sent to a speedy trial tribunal."