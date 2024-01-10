Bangladesh swears in 12th national parliament

Members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament have pledged to uphold the law and put the nation's interests above their own as they took their oaths of office.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the National Assembly at 10 am on Wednesday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary, the winner of the Rangpur-6 seat, was the first parliamentarian to take the oath.

She then administered the oath to the other lawmakers, including Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina who is set to embark on a historic fourth successive term as the head of government.