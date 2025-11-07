Ansar member dismissed over mobile phone theft at Dhaka airport's cargo complex

An Ansar member has been expelled from the force on charges of stealing mobile phones from the cargo complex at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The expulsion of Zenarul Islam, a uniformed member of the auxiliary force, was announced in a statement issued by the Ansar Headquarters on Friday.

The incident has sparked renewed concern among traders over security lapses in the handling of imported goods at the airport.

Zenarul was detained at Hangar Gate No. 8 in the early hours of Thursday while leaving the cargo complex with 15 mobile phones, hidden in his clothes and boots.

The incident comes amid ongoing security issues following the Oct 18 blaze at the airport’s cargo village, which caused widespread damage and disruption in cargo storage. Since then, there have been allegations of weapons theft after the vault of the strong room in the burnt complex was found broken. That investigation is still ongoing.

Against this backdrop, the arrest of an Ansar member with stolen goods has further shaken confidence in airport security.

“While on night duty from 10:30pm to 6:30am on the 5th of November, uniformed Ansar member Zenarul Islam was caught attempting to unlawfully remove several button phones from inside the burnt building for personal gain. He was apprehended on the spot. Considering the gravity of the incident, he was immediately and permanently expelled from the force on grounds of serious misconduct,” the Ansar said.

The incident has deepened fears among traders and freight handlers about cargo safety at the airport.

Khairul Alam Bhuiyan Mithu, vice-president of the Customs Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) Agents Association, said that the theft underscored persistent concerns surrounding the security of imported goods.

“The Dhaka Customs House already has a bad reputation. When goods arrive, we worry they’ll be damaged in the rain or stolen. Now, after the fire, we’re keeping cargo in the bay area, but traders aren’t allowed inside. Authorities claimed they’ve strengthened security, yet their own guards are stealing. It’s like putting cats in charge of guarding fish. If they can’t protect their own weapons, how will they protect our goods?”

Bhuiyan added that the stolen mobile phones had been removed from cartons in a newly arrived shipment.

“When small quantities -- 10 or 20 pieces -- go missing from large consignments, we often don’t notice until much later, which creates complications during delivery,” he said.