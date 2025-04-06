Two die in Charsamaya while the other in Velu Mia union

Tragedy strikes Bhola as three children drown on the same day

Three children have drowned in a day in Bhola Sadar Upazila.

Of them, two died in Charsamaya and the other in the Upazila's Velu Mia union on Sunday afternoon.

The dead have been identified by single names as Tanzil, 8, and Tamanna, 12, cousins from Charsamaya and Jisan, 4, from Velu Mia union.

Bhola Sadar Model Police Station’s Inspector (Investigation) Shankar Talukder said, “Police have visited the spots. We have not received any complaints from the families. The process of filing a case over the unnatural deaths is under way.”

Charsamaya resident Md Habibur, a relative of the two children, said a group of children were taking a bath in a pond in the afternoon. At one point, Tanzil started drowning. Seeing this, Tamanna rushed to save him. However, neither of them knew how to swim, and both drowned.

They were quickly rescued from the pond and taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Meanwhile, Jisan’s mother was doing household chores in the afternoon when he wandered out of the house and fell into a pond. He was later found floating on the water and taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.