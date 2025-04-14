1,358 pilgrims risk missing Hajj as agencies fail to secure housing in Makkah, Madinah

Religious affairs ministry tells 20 agencies to finalise housing by 8pm Monday or face licence cancellation

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued a final warning to 20 Hajj agencies that have failed to finalise accommodation agreements for 1,358 pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah.

It has threatened to revoke their licences if the deals are not closed by 8pm on Monday.

According to a letter sent by the ministry on Sunday, the agencies failed to secure housing for 1,265 pilgrims in Makkah and 93 in Madinah.

“In 2025, 683 agencies are participating in Hajj activities under 70 lead agencies,” the letter read.

“As per the roadmap set by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all service agreements were initially required to be completed by Feb 14.”

Saudi authorities later extended the deadline for transport contracts and accommodation agreements in Makkah and Madinah until Mar 25, followed by a 10-day grace period ending on Apr 3.

However, from Apr 13, authorities stopped approving contracts for Tasreeh-certified housing, meaning only Tasnif-certified hotels remain an option — a window that could close at any moment, the ministry said.

Amid this uncertainty, the ministry has held several meetings with lead agencies and sent mobile messages requesting them to complete the necessary contracts. Despite these efforts, the 20 agencies in question have yet to comply.

As a result, the ministry has instructed the agencies to complete all housing procedures by 8pm on Monday, Apr 14.

Otherwise, administrative measures, including licence cancellation under the Hajj and Umrah Management Act 2021 and Regulations 2022, will be initiated.

The delay has already raised concerns about the Hajj travel of 10,487 pilgrims under private management, said Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat last Tuesday, he warned that any negligence by the agencies causing a pilgrim to miss Hajj would damage the government’s reputation and the relevant agency would bear full responsibility.

“Most recently, yesterday, ministry officials held a meeting with Hajj agencies via Zoom,” the advisor said.

“According to the data shared by the agencies, as of 12:30pm on Apr 8, hotel or housing requests for 1,126 pilgrims in Makkah and 1,067 in Madinah were yet to be submitted on the Nusuk-Masar platform.”

He added that by the same time, housing arrangements were confirmed for 74,626 pilgrims in Makkah and 78,687 in Madinah out of a total of 81,900 pilgrims travelling under private management.

Still, 10,487 pilgrims — 7,274 in Makkah and 3,213 in Madinah — remain without finalised accommodation, he said.

The deadline to complete visa processing for this year’s pilgrims is this Friday.

As in previous years, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry half the pilgrims, while Saudia and Flynas will handle the rest.

This year’s Hajj flights will begin on Apr 29 and continue until May 31.

Depending on moon sighting, Hajj for the Hijri year 1446 is expected to be held on Jun 5.