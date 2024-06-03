Top court decides animal market cannot be set up in Aftabnagar

The Dhaka South City Corporation had previously given permission for a sacrificial animal market to be set up there

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court’s order scrapping the possibility of a market for sacrificial animals being arranged at Dhaka’s Aftabnagar.

As a result, lawyers say that the animal market will not be set up in Aftabnagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

A four-member bench of justices led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan made the decision on Monday.

Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque and Advocate SM Shamim Hossain represented the petitioner at the hearing, while Barrister Ajmalul Hossain KC stood for the lease-holder Nurul Islam.

On May 8, the High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque suspended the lease for setting up the animal market in Aftabnagar after hearing a writ petition.

“Aftabnagar is a planned residential area. The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court’s decision taking the matter into consideration,” Advocate Manjurul later said.

On Apr 4, the chief estate officer of the Dhaka South City Corporation called the tender under the Estate Department. The tender said a market for sacrificial animals would be set up at the location for five days, including Eid-ul-Azha.

A writ was filed challenging the notification. There, nine people, including the secretary of the local government ministry, the Dhaka South City Corporation, and the chief land officer of the Dhaka South City Correspondent, were named as respondents.

Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand filed another petition on the same issue on Apr 9. However, the same court removed that application from the agenda.