HC splits custody of three children between Japanese mother, Bangladeshi father

The High Court has divided the custody of three children between their Japanese mother and Bangladeshi father amid a protracted legal battle.

Accordingly, the eldest and youngest daughters will live with their mother, Nakano Eriko, while the middle daughter will be with her father, Imran Sharif.

Nevertheless, both parents will be able to visit all their children.

On Tuesday, the court partially upheld Imran Sharif's appeal against a ruling by the Dhaka District Judge's Court, which had granted custody of the two elder children to their mother a year ago.

Senior lawyers Akhtar Imam, Rashna Imam, and Nasima Akhtar Lovely represented Imran, with Barrister Ajmalul Hossain KC and Shishir Monir appearing for Eriko.