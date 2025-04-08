Bangladesh calls for South Asian unity to tackle plastic pollution

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Farhina Ahmed makes the call at a roundtable panel discussion held in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh has called for collective regional action to tackle plastic pollution in the rivers and seas of South Asia.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Farhina Ahmed made the call at a high-level roundtable panel discussion on "Policy and Regulatory Challenges of Managing Plastic Waste" in Sri Lanka’s Colombo on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.

She said, "South Asia is home to some of the world's important river systems. Plastic from across the border accumulates in the water bodies here and threatens the ecosystem and subsistence.

"Addressing this problem requires an integrated regional strategy–one that includes cooperation, innovation and sustainable finance."

The environment secretary continued, "There are three major barriers to tackling plastic pollution - inadequate waste management, such as open dumping and burning, weak implementation of the law, and a lack of regional cooperation in exchange of information and joint monitoring.”

She proposed the formation of a South Asian multi-sector plastic action plan which will include integrated policies for a circular economy, uniform standards for reducing plastic production, and compliance with the Global Plastic Treaty.

She called for investment in joint ventures and innovative technologies for the collection, segregation, and processing of waste regionally.

She also called for Bangladesh to phase out hazardous and harmful plastics as well as the use of safe and recyclable alternatives.

Proposing regional plastic tracking systems, hotspot clean-up programmes, and stricter enforcement of laws, she said: "We need to invest in region-specific research. Digital monitoring systems based on public engagement and artificial intelligence are also required.”

She stressed the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) model so that industries participate financially in waste management.

She added, "Our separate efforts are inadequate. Now is the time to take collective action. We will take courageous decisions and work together for a plastic-free South Asia."

The three-member Bangladesh delegation led by Farhina includes Shamima Begum, joint secretary of the ministry, and Razinara Begum, director of the Department of Environment.

The roundtable was attended by government representatives, policymakers and environmental experts from several South Asian countries.