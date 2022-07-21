HC bans passengers from travelling on train roofs

The panel of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat verbally issued the ban on Thursday.

The railway authorities have also been directed to apprise the court of the measures taken to put an end to ticket sales on the black market. They must report back by Jul 31.

The hearing came against the backdrop of Mohiuddin Rony's widely reported protests against the alleged mismanagement of rail services.

Rony, who has been demonstrating at the Kamalapur station for the last two weeks, said he had bought a ticket to Rajshahi online earlier in July. Although the payment via bKash went through, he never got the ticket. Instead, it was sold off to another customer at a higher price.

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection on Wednesday fined Shohoz, which is in charge of online train ticket sales, Tk 200,000 over the fiasco.

Shohoz's Vice President Jubayer Hossain attended Thursday's hearing at the High Court along with Railways Joint Director General (Operations) AM Salauddin and ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan

During the hearing, Justice Talukder took railway officials to task for allowing travellers to climb atop trains and raised questions about their motives. "Why do people climb onto the roofs of trains?" he said. "Is this a way to earn money [for officials]? Trains are national assets. Do you want them devoured?"

Salauddin acknowledged the authorities' 'failings' in this regard, but said they could not stop the practice due to 'certain limitations'.

In response, the judge said, "Those who are travelling on the rooftops or standing -- are they not paying for the rides? It is corruption. You have to do your duty. Nothing is impossible."

Justice Talukder also blamed "certain syndicates" for tarnishing the country's image.

Addressing Rony's complaints, Shohoz's Jubayer said, “Passengers are required to pay for online tickets within 15 minutes. But he [Rony] made the payment after an hour so he didn't get the ticket. But he was refunded three days later."

He added that the company would appeal against the consumer rights agency's fine.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said the court on its own initiative had inquired about the reasons behind Rony's protest.

"I have contacted the DG of Bangladesh Railway over the phone. He said steps have been taken to form a committee to look into the matter. They have written to the railway's general manager and asked for the panel to be formed within the next seven days."

The court heard the statements of railway officials and ordered them to submit a report on the complaints of mismanagement. It will issue its next order after studying the report, said Amin.