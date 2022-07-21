Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2022 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 10:41 AM BdST
A student of Eden College has died after a battery-powered rickshaw overturned in Old Dhaka’s North South Road.
The victim, identified as 24-year-old Umme Salma, was heading to her dormitory when the accident occurred around 4 am on Thursday.
A native of Aslampur in Bhola’s Char Fasson, Salma was a student of Bangla at the college. She resided in the college's Razia Chhatri Nibas, according to her cousin Md Hasan who was accompanying her on the rickshaw.
Salma had gone to her village home to celebrate Eid and returned to Dhaka by launch with Hasan.
After disembarking the launch, they were heading to Salma’s hostel on a battery-run rickshaw. The rickshaw toppled over after a part of it fell in a hole on the North South Road in Bongshal.
Salma fell on the street and suffered a severe head injury.
She was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, according to Inspector Bacchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.
The rickshaw driver fled the scene with the three-wheeler following the accident, he added.
- Unplanned power cuts rile Ctg
- Heavy rains clog Ctg streets
- Watchdog fines Shohoz over cancelled train tickets
- 5 die in Barishal road crash
- Bangladesh still on tier 2 in US trafficking report
- Students block rail track after failing to get tickets
- Distributors grapple with power cut timetables
- Metro rail Uttara-Agargaon work races against time
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- RAB arrests five suspected members of illegal kidney trade ring that dupes poor donors
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Unscheduled power cuts rile Chattogram as PDB's zone-based timetable goes haywire
- Rains bring relief, but leave Chattogram roads waterlogged
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Train services resume at Dhaka airport station as students clear tracks
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- 'Panic' in Pakistani markets as rupee slides further against US dollar
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament