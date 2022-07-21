Body of policewoman found hanging in Magura
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2022 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 01:00 PM BdST
A policewoman has been found dead in her grandparents' home in Magura's Sreepur.
The woman was identified as 36-year-old Laboni Akhter. She had been serving as an additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police.
Laboni had gone to visit her grandparents in Sreepur's Sarangdia village, according to Magura Additional Superintendent of Police Kamrul Hasan.
Her body was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf tied around the neck on Thursday, Kamrul said.
Earlier, Mahamudul Hasan, a 23-year-old constable, was found dead on the rooftop of the Magura Sadar Police Barracks. He is believed to have shot himself in the head with a rifle.
Mahmudul was a native of Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila. He had joined the Magura Police Lines about a month ago, according to Kamrul.
The bodies of both police personnel have been sent to Magura Hospital for autopsy.
