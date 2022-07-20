Students block Dhaka airport station railway after failing to get tickets to Rajshahi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2022 12:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:08 PM BdST
Students have occupied the rail tracks at the Airport Station in Dhaka after failing to get tickets to Rajshahi.
Train operations at the station have been halted since 9 am on Wednesday, disrupting rail links between Dhaka and other parts of the country, barring Narayanganj.
The protesters blocked the railway and stopped a Chilahaati-bound Neelsagar Express train from running, according to Assistant Police Superintendent of Railway Police Mazharul Islam. He said was on his way to the station to look into the matter.
Many students gathered at the station to buy tickets to Rajshashi in order to take part in the admission test to Rajshahi University, said a student. But after selling tickets to a few of them, the authorities said no more were available.
The disgruntled students could not find tickets online either. They allegedly vandalised the ticket counter at the station and prevented the Neelsagar Express from Kamalapur from leaving the Airport Station.
The incident is the latest in a series of student protests against the management of train services in the country. A Dhaka University student has been staging protests at the Kamalapur Railway Station for the last two weeks, demanding an end to the 'mismanagement' of the rail sector. Some students are staging similar protests in Chattogram.
