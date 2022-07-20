Rains bring relief, but leave Chattogram roads waterlogged
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2022 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 05:03 PM BdST
Amid the sweltering summer heat, heavy rains brought some respite to Chattogram, but the relief was offset by waterlogging in parts of the port city.
The downpour began on Tuesday and continued until Wednesday. The Patenga weather office has recorded 98.8 mm of rainfall until Wednesday noon.
Office-goers and students faced difficulties after leaving homes in the morning as few vehicles took to the streets due to the rain.
The number of vehicles increased as the day progressed, and so did the intensity of the rains.
"The port city's DC Road was waterlogged last month as well. The heat has been intense so far," said Saiful Alam, a local resident.
"The road in the area got waterlogged as soon as the rain started on Wednesday. It was difficult to take my children to school."
Rainwater flooded the city's 2 No. Gate, Chawkbazar Kitchen Market, Chandgaon, CDA Residential Area, parts of Agrabad and Bakalia, DC Road, Wapda area in Halishahar, Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital area in Agrabad, Badurtola, Sulakbahar and Muradpur.
"On other days, transports run empty at this time, but the number of vehicles is fewer than usual today," said Toriqul Alam, who was soaked in the rains as he waited for a ride to the New Market area.
But the showers were a cause for celebration for many residents after enduring two weeks of searing heat. Some went outdoors and got drenched in the rain, while others jumped into lakes to enjoy the downpour.
"The rains triggered by the monsoon winds will continue for several days. The day and night temperature may fall slightly across the country," said Bishwajit Chowdhury, forecast officer at the Patenga Met Office.
- 5 die in Barishal road crash
- Bangladesh still on tier 2 in US trafficking report
- Students block rail track after failing to get tickets
- Distributors grapple with power cut timetables
- Metro rail Uttara-Agargaon work races against time
- Pay Tk 500,000 for baby born on highway after crash: HC
- Power cut to shops open after 8pm started: state minister
- Govt employees asked to stop wearing suits
- 5 die as bus slams into autorickshaw in Barishal
- Bangladesh makes progress, but remains on tier 2 in US human trafficking report
- Students block Dhaka airport station railway after failing to get tickets to Rajshahi
- Bangladesh grapples with rolling power cut timetables as shortage overshoots prediction
- Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
- High Court orders Tk 500,000 in initial damages for baby born on highway after crash
Most Read
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
- Bangladesh grapples with rolling power cut timetables as shortage overshoots prediction