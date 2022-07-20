Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets

The decision was announced by the watchdog’s director general, AHM Shafiquzzaman, at a news conference following a hearing of arguments from both sides on Wednesday.

A quarter of the fine must be paid to Mohiuddin Rony within five working days. Experts will review the system operated by Shohoz to see how transparent it is and whether any black-market sales are involved.

Asked to comment on the proof of the allegations, Shafiquzzaman said: “Rony paid for the ticket, but did not get it. Instead of waiting, he went to their office. There, Shohoz officials tried to distract him from the issue. The seat he booked had already been sold off to someone else at a higher price. His rights as a consumer were violated.”

The set of six demands made by Rony would be considered separately by the Bangladesh Railway, he said.

“We can’t do much about those six demands. They will be brought to the attention of Bangladesh Railway.”

Asked why he had only filed complaints against Shohoz and not Bangladesh Railway, Rony said: “When I went to the railway with my complaints, they clearly explained how online tickets were sold through the system and who controlled the system. The system is in Shohoz’s hands. That’s why my complaints are against Shohoz.”

After the hearing, Mirza Ragib Hasnat, a lawyer representing Shohoz, said: “Three entities are involved – Shohoz, Vincen and Synesis. All three operate the site. If no payment is made within 15 minutes, the train seat booking is cancelled. The plaintiff was unable to do so and his ticket was refunded within three working days.”

“One of the four tickets he booked was sold from the railway’s counter. If a ticket is sold from the counter, Shohoz has nothing to do with it.”

The lawyer said Shohoz was not satisfied with the consumer rights watchdog’s decision.

“Of course we are dissatisfied,” he said. “We will appeal the decision with a higher court.”

HC ASKS ABOUT ACC'S STEPS

The High Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission about the steps it has taken to address Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony’s complaints about irregularities in the railway sector.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued an order on its own initiative to the ACC's lawyer in light of Rony’s widely reported protests at the Kamalapur Railway Station over the last two weeks.

The court is willing to take action if the student demands any redress against irregularities in the railway sector, the judges said.

“Justice Nazrul Islam asked me if the ACC was aware that a student wearing a pair of handcuffs has been staging protests against corruption in the railway sector," said ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan.

"The court asked me to report the measures taken by the commission in this regard. I will do so once the anti-graft agency provides me with information on the matter," he added.