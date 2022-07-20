Bangladesh grapples with rolling power cut timetables as shortage overshoots prediction

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, or PGCB, predicted a demand for 14,400 megawatts of electricity in the peak hours from 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday and 12,100 MW in the off-peak hours.

According to accounts provided by a Power Development Board official, the maximum production in the day was 12,482 MW, which means the authorities had to contend with 1,900 MW less than the demand.

On Monday, the PDB official said, the power plants generated 13,281 MW against a demand for 14,400 MW on Monday, leading to a shortage of over 1,100 MW. But the PGCB says Bangladesh suffered power cuts due to a deficit of 785 MW on Monday.

This demand-supply prediction mismatch led the distributors to struggle to stay on top of Tuesday’s power cut timetables, which they announced on Monday.

“We published today’s timetable, but are struggling to make one for tomorrow [Wednesday] because PDB cannot specify how much the load-shedding will be. We had to shed more load than predicted,” said Kausar Ameer Ali, managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company or DESCO.

According to him, the suppliers told them they would get 80 MW less than the demand on Tuesday, but finally the shortage was of 150 MW, which forced DESCO to cut power in many areas outside of schedule. DESCO distributes power among 1.1 million customers.

Bikash Dewan, managing director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company, said they were told that they would get 100 MW less electricity than the demand, but the shortfall reached 125 MW by evening.

“It’s becoming very difficult for us to maintain the schedule. We’d to send officials to close the shopping malls [to save power],” he said.

Although Bangladesh has achieved the capacity to generate enough power for all its areas and bigger power plants are being built thanks to the Sheikh Hasina administration’s infrastructure development programmes, a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has forced the government to bring back rolling power cuts.

In the first week of the outages, authorities will monitor whether the nationwide blackout in the off-peak hours is enough or if it is necessary during the peak hours, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Monday.

The distributors notified the customers about the load-shedding in advance with timetables on their websites, or through loudspeakers.

The government also decided to suspend power generation from plants run by costly diesel that accounted for 6 percent of the country’s electricity production.

In a series of measures, the government plans to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week.

The other decisions include asking government officials to avoid wearing suits so that they do not need to use air-conditioners much and shutting shopping malls by 8pm.